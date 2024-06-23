The Bell, in Ticehurst, East Sussex, and The Black Horse, in Clymping, West Sussex, have appeared on the list published by The Telegraph.

The article aims to ‘raise a glass or two to a dozen [pubs] brought back from the brink’.

Travel writer Martin Dunford said: “It sometimes feels like there are more public houses in Britain than stars in the sky. But the fact is they are in steep decline, with at least one pub closing down every day in the past couple of years. Recent figures reveal a failure rate of 80 a month across England and Wales so far in 2024.

“It’s not all bad news, however. For every 10 pubs that shut for good, at least one is saved from dereliction by rescuers who tend to be either hospitality groups with an eye for a good location, or former locals with deep pockets who can’t bear to see their favourite boozer turned into flats.”

The Bell is described as ‘the epitome of what a modern pub should be’, by the national newspaper.

Dating back to 1560, the village pub has a long, rich history and has swapped hands many times.

In 2008, new owners bought the pub after the death of its former landlady, and the pub was closed for three years for renovations.

In November 2011, the doors of The Bell were once again opened.

Travel writer Martin Dunford said: “In many ways this village inn (thebellinticehurst.com) is the epitome of what a modern pub should be: it has an affable bar that’s perfect for a quick pint or two, it serves good food, including a gourmet tasting menu once a week, and there are lots of locals around enjoying it all.

“There’s a dash of quirkiness too, from the bowler hat light fittings to the tubas in place of urinals in the gents’ loos, not to mention the eccentrically decorated guest rooms and purpose-built lodges out the back – the circular Love Nest is an ideal spot for a romantic weekend.”

The writer goes on to discuss how The Black Horse has been ‘lovingly refurbished with care and sensitivity’.

"Not so long ago the Black Horse in Climping was an unappealing boarded-up ruin,” the article states.

"Now this 17th-century smugglers’ haunt is very much open for business again, serving great food in its cosy front bar and contemporary oak-beamed restaurant, and offering welcoming accommodation in its spruced-up rooms upstairs.

“The Black Horse has been lovingly refurbished with care and sensitivity by a local hotel group, which means those craving more amenities can pop across to the spa at the Bailiffscourt Hotel, just two minutes’ walk away.”

As part of the historic building’s renovation, the existing downstairs bar area was stripped back and the parquet wooden floor restored to its former glory.

The restoration uncovered a chimney stack now housing a double-sided wood burner stove, along with carefully polished and repaired original wooden banquette seating and a striking pewter bar – thought to be the longest pewter bar in Sussex.

The pub is also home to seven ‘beautiful’ bedrooms, including the spacious ‘West’ rooms, some with roll top baths, or the cosy ‘East’ rooms, two of whic h have roof terraces with views over the fields.

