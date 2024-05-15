Sussex pupils discover what it takes to become a Royal Naval diver

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Sussex prep school, Windlesham House, had the privilege of hosting the Royal Naval Divers from Delta Diving Unit 2 recently, as part of the school’s ambitious Futures Programme.

Based in Portsmouth, the divers, who are part of the elite Diving & Threat Exploitation Group (DTXG), delivered a fascinating interactive session to the children. During their visit the divers explained to the children how they are trained to conduct several tasks including disposing explosives of historic ordnance, defusing improvised explosive devices around the UK, clearing sea mines and combatting terrorists.

The session was led by Lieutenant Forster, who explained how the divers also carry out emergency underwater maintenance on warships and execute special operations as part of an elite team. After an exciting Q&A session, where the children got to ask lots of questions, they were also given the opportunity to interact with a specialist diving kit, robotics equipment and a drone.

Ben Evans, Headmaster at Windlesham House School explained, “Hearing from the Royal Naval Divers was an amazing experience for our pupils. Learning experiences like these really help children to understand the array of career opportunities available to them in the wider world, and how working within important sectors like the armed services contributes to peace keeping as well as saving lives.”

Enriching and hands-on opportunities like these, are designed to have a positive and long-lasting impression on young people’s futures, as they explore interests beyond the school gates.

“We want our pupils to discover new things, we want to encourage curiosity and expand their horizons when considering their futures. Even some of the small activities we offer in school such as completing the PADI diving course or extending swimming ability are all great starting points to a much wider life experience that is full of opportunity,” added Mr Evans.

