Sussex railway station assault: Member of staff had head stamped on

A member of staff at a Sussex railway station had his head stamped on during a ‘serious assault’, police have said.
By Connor Gormley and Sam Morton
Published 30th Jun 2023, 17:53 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2023, 09:23 BST

British Transport Police (BTP) officers are investigating the incident at Crawley railway station, which happened on Sunday, June 25.

Detectives released a CCTV image on Friday (June 30), ‘as enquiries evolve’.

Police said the victim was at the gate line in Crawley railway station when a man ‘pushed through without a ticket’ at around 4.05pm.

Do you recognise this man? Photo: British Transport PoliceDo you recognise this man? Photo: British Transport Police
A BTP spokesperson added: “The man was challenged by the member of staff and he then punched him before stamping on his head.

“The victim suffered three eye fractures, a jaw fracture and another fracture to his shoulder.”

Police described the incident as a ‘serious assault’, adding: “Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

“If you recognise him or have any information please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting ref 435 of 25/06/23.

“Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

