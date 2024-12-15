Seven-year-old French Bulldog Woowoo has sadly been unsuccessful in finding a home after six months in care with People’s Animal Welfare Society (PAW Society).

The charity describes her as a ‘goofball’ who’s ‘guaranteed to make you smile’ - despite this, the French Bulldog has received no interest from adopters.

PAW Society now says it’s hoping for a ‘Christmas miracle’ to get Woowoo into a home by the festive period.

A spokesperson for PAW Society said: “Being a Frenchie, we thought Woowoo would’ve found a home immediately. However, it seems no one has taken notice of what a fantastic little dog she is!

"Woowoo came into our care after her previous owner was no longer able to care for her. This poor girl was being left alone for up to ten hours a day, and now really deserves to find somewhere to settle down.

“We’re hoping for a Christmas miracle!”

Woowoo could happily live alongside children, cats and other dogs, according to the charity.

The PAW Society spokesperson added: “In her foster home, Woowoo’s a bit of a princess who knows what she wants. She loves her humans and would sleep under the duvet with them if she was allowed.

“She does have some separation anxiety so she would prefer her family to be home with her for most of the time.

“She’s forever making her foster family laugh with her silly streak, and is very entertaining when she gets a burst of energy!”

For more information, and to apply to adopt, visit: www.pawsocietyuk.org/woowoo.

1 . Sussex rescue dog hopes for 'Christmas miracle' in forever home search Woowoo Photo: PAW Society

2 . Sussex rescue dog hopes for 'Christmas miracle' in forever home search Woowoo Photo: PAW Society

3 . Sussex rescue dog hopes for 'Christmas miracle' in forever home search Woowoo Photo: PAW Society

4 . Sussex rescue dog hopes for 'Christmas miracle' in forever home search Woowoo Photo: PAW Society