People across Sussex have been encouraged to be prepared with a personal power cut plan this winter.

UK Power Networks, which delivers power from the national grid to homes and businesses across London, the East and South East of England, said while local electricity networks were 99 per cent reliable, power cuts can occasionally happen due to a range of reasons, including national energy issues.

A spokeswoman said the view of National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) remained that there would be adequate electricity supplies across the UK this winter. “Purely as a precaution, UK Power Networks is contacting the most vulnerable customers with support and advice, and urging them to make a personal plan so that they know what do in a power cut.”

Director of customer service and innovation Ian Cameron added a national power emergency was unlikely. “But if it was to happen, we want to reassure our customers that we are here to help,” he said. “Our teams work round the clock to answer customer calls and provide online updates on our website and social media.

“We are sharing advice now, in the full hope that this will never be needed by our customers. What we are asking people to do, is to think about how they would cope if they were to be without power. There are several actions you can take right now that would better equip you, should your power go off at any point in future.”

UK Power Networks has provided a list of some important precautions people can take:-