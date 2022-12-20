UK Power Networks, which delivers power from the national grid to homes and businesses across London, the East and South East of England, said while local electricity networks were 99 per cent reliable, power cuts can occasionally happen due to a range of reasons, including national energy issues.
A spokeswoman said the view of National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) remained that there would be adequate electricity supplies across the UK this winter. “Purely as a precaution, UK Power Networks is contacting the most vulnerable customers with support and advice, and urging them to make a personal plan so that they know what do in a power cut.”
Director of customer service and innovation Ian Cameron added a national power emergency was unlikely. “But if it was to happen, we want to reassure our customers that we are here to help,” he said. “Our teams work round the clock to answer customer calls and provide online updates on our website and social media.
“We are sharing advice now, in the full hope that this will never be needed by our customers. What we are asking people to do, is to think about how they would cope if they were to be without power. There are several actions you can take right now that would better equip you, should your power go off at any point in future.”
UK Power Networks has provided a list of some important precautions people can take:-
Find your ‘block’ letter (and rota, when published) at www.powercut105.com Save 105, the free national power cut emergency number, to your phone Know that power cut updates are available at www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk Keep a mobile phone fully charged so you can use it to go online for updates or call if you have a power cut. Remember that your gas boiler, heat pump, broadband and cordless home phone will not work without electricity Keep a torch handy in case you are without power during the night Have warm clothes, blankets and food which doesn’t need heating accessible If you rely on electricity to power medical equipment and don’t know what would happen to your equipment in a power cut, you should speak to your healthcare provider now. UK Power Networks cannot provide individual generators in the event of a national power emergency. Make sure you know how long your backup supply will work for, and test your back up plan. Check on neighbours, family, and friends to make sure they have a plan if they have a power cut. Check whether you or someone you know can get extra help during bad weather through the Priority Services Register. It’s a free service to help people who have additional needs – www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk/power-cut/priority-serviceshttps://www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk/power-cut/priority-services Share this information so friends and family can plan, too.