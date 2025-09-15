Sussex restaurant and winery praised by top Guardian food critic Grace Dent

Tillingham, based at Dew Lane, Peasmarsh, near Rye, is a natural biodynamic wine production business working over 70 acres of countryside.

Grace Dent wrote: “A starter of citrus-cured halibut with fennel, orange salad and wood sorrel was prettily arranged.

"The main courses were the stars of the show: lobster linguine came topped with half a native lobster, with a good, rich, slightly piquant, glossy tomato sauce.

“The lobster meat was well judged, drenched in garlic butter and impossible not to love. Lamb chop was accompanied by crispy lamb and garlic puree and a complex rosemary jus.

"Another main of nicely cooked skate wing with brown shrimp sported a delightful beurre noisette. We saw some great cooking here, and sumptuous sides of heritage tomatoes and broccoli chargrilled with honey glaze were further clues that we were eating farm to fork.

“At this juncture, a visit to the ladies’ room led me to discover a small chalkboard alerting diners to the veg from nearby fields that had been picked and was being served today.”

Tillingham offers dishes made with fresh produce, pasture-raised meat from Tillingham, and daily catches from Rye Harbour. You can also book wine-tastings and vineyard tours.

In addition, Tillingham offers pizzas served in a beautiful Dutch Barn.

Tillingham is open for lunch, Fri-Sun noon-2pm, dinner Wed-Sun 6-8pm. Set lunch £35 for two courses, £40 for three; set Sun lunch £40 for two courses, £45 for three; à la carte dinner, from about £55 a head, all plus drinks and service.

