Sussex restaurant shortlisted for prize in this year's 'curry Oscars'
Mowgli Street Food joins restaurants from Birmingham, Blackpool and Newcastle Upon Tyne in the ‘Best Street Food’ category of this year’s Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards, which will take place in London on October 8.
Hosted by BBC presenters, Samantha Simmonds and Paul Marti, the event will see Pan Asian restauranteurs from all over the UK and beyond come together in the hope of being recognised with an award.
Following a public nominations drive, a formal assessment was conducted at each restaurant to determine the quality of service, quality of food, and value for money.
ARTA Founder Salik Mohammed Munim said: “The UK’s popular Asian restaurant industry, known for its resilience in weathering operational and business challenges such as staff shortages and the Covid pandemic, now faces a new set of challenges during the current cost of living crisis. The prices of products, ingredients and energy have risen significantly while customers are also facing the pinch. In this tough situation, ARTA will once again be honouring the UK’s best Asian restaurants and takeaways who are committed to delivering the best in restaurant and home dining in these tough circumstances.”