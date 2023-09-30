A restaurant in Brighton has in the running for a prize at this year’s ‘Curry Oscars’

A Sussex restaurant has been nominated for a major award.

Mowgli Street Food joins restaurants from Birmingham, Blackpool and Newcastle Upon Tyne in the ‘Best Street Food’ category of this year’s Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards, which will take place in London on October 8.

Hosted by BBC presenters, Samantha Simmonds and Paul Marti, the event will see Pan Asian restauranteurs from all over the UK and beyond come together in the hope of being recognised with an award.

Following a public nominations drive, a formal assessment was conducted at each restaurant to determine the quality of service, quality of food, and value for money.