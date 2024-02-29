Sussex revealed as deadliest area in South East England for pedestrians with highest recorded fatalities due to cars

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The county accounted for 39% of recorded fatalities in the South East.

Greater London came second on the list, making up 31% of figures. It was followed by Kent and Thames Valley (which includes Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Oxfordshire) which logged 12% and 9% respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fifth on the list was Essex making up 6% of pedestrian deaths caused by cars since 2020. Behind it were the areas of Hertfordshire & Bedfordshire which accounted for 3% of recorded fatalities, followed by the City of London which recorded less than 1% of figures.

A new investigation has revealed that more pedestrians were killed by cars in the last three years in Sussex than anywhere else in the South East.

In the UK, an average of 372 pedestrians have been killed by cars each year since 2020, according to government statistics. But recent changes to the Highway Code introduced in 2022, sought to improve pedestrian safety.

New research by Personal Injury Claims UK set out to investigate whether there were actually any improvements to pedestrian fatalities and injuries figures following the updates.

One of the most significant changes to the Highway Code was the hierarchy of road users designed to create ‘clearer and stronger priorities’ for pedestrians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It advises drivers turning into or out of a junction to give way to pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders who are either crossing or waiting to cross the road.

The aim was to improve the safety of the most vulnerable by also placing the greatest responsibility to reduce danger on vehicles that can cause the most harm such as large goods vehicles, vans, taxis and motorcycles.

However, figures obtained by Personal Injury Claims UK show that there were more collisions between pedestrians and cars after Highway Code changes came into force in every district in South East England.

In Sussex alone, there were a total of 173 pedestrians killed by cars since 2020. 3,744 sustained serious injuries, while 12,963 had slight injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the last three years, there were 16,610 collisions between pedestrians and cars across the county.