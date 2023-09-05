Sussex Rich List 2023: Richest people in Sussex revealed in Insider's South East Rich List 2023

The richest people in Sussex have been revealed in Insider’s South East Rich List 2023.

In its annual list, Insider has named the 100 richest people in the South East with Sussex people featuring heavily on the list.

Brighton and Hove Albion owner Tony Bloom tops the list with a net worth of £640 million, a rise of £140 million since 2022.

Second on the list in Sussex is Christopher Whiteside and his family who are worth £480 million for owning aviation supply firm AJW Group.

Also featured are Gary and Katherine Grant, the husband-and-wife behind The Entertainer, with the company boosting revenues by opening concessions in 35 Tesco stores.

After profits of £19.6m on £221.6m sales in 2021-22, the Grants' business should be worth £190m. Dividends and other assets add £5m.

One of the new entries is David Leggett, who started AC Entertainment Technologies back in the 1970s, initially providing projectors to village halls and schools.

He was soon supplying equipment to help Status Quo and AC/DC gigs fizz, with his High Wycombe-based business now sending sound, lighting and other machinery to clients in 80 countries.

The full list for the Sussex Rich List is as follows:

Tony Bloom: £640m – Football, property and conferences

Christopher Whiteside and family: £480m – Aviation supplies

Ian Goodliffe and family: £350m – Business services

Paul Rooney: £250m – Estate Agency

Jonathan Little: £232m – Books

Viscount Cowdray and the Pearson family: £225m – Land and holiday lets

Roger Wickens and family: £221m – Property

The Duke of Richmond and Gordon and family: £211m – Land

Neil Utley: £181m – Insurance

Penny Streeter: £160m – Recruitment and property

Graeme and Yvonne Brooks: £150m – Aviation

Michael Gietzen: £140m – Events and conferences

David and Robert Langmed: £120m – Farming

Bipin Chotai and family: £110m – Pharmacies

Guy Harwood and family: £105m – Car sales and horse racing

Mark Brewer and family: £102m – DIY materials

James Smith and family: £102m – Car sales

Guiseppe and Danny Pecorelli: £101m – Hotels and spas

Michael Andreou: £100m – Pharmaceuticals

Duncan Clark and family: £100m – Pharmaceuticals