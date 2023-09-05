Sussex Rich List 2023: Richest people in Sussex revealed in Insider's South East Rich List 2023
In its annual list, Insider has named the 100 richest people in the South East with Sussex people featuring heavily on the list.
Brighton and Hove Albion owner Tony Bloom tops the list with a net worth of £640 million, a rise of £140 million since 2022.
Second on the list in Sussex is Christopher Whiteside and his family who are worth £480 million for owning aviation supply firm AJW Group.
Topping the Rich List are Ian and Richard Livingstone at £6.46bn, with the brothers owning two of the South East's most opulent hotels. However, the pair are better known for owning Cliveden House, famous for the part it played in the Profumo political scandal of the 1960s.
Also featured are Gary and Katherine Grant, the husband-and-wife behind The Entertainer, with the company boosting revenues by opening concessions in 35 Tesco stores.
After profits of £19.6m on £221.6m sales in 2021-22, the Grants' business should be worth £190m. Dividends and other assets add £5m.
One of the new entries is David Leggett, who started AC Entertainment Technologies back in the 1970s, initially providing projectors to village halls and schools.
He was soon supplying equipment to help Status Quo and AC/DC gigs fizz, with his High Wycombe-based business now sending sound, lighting and other machinery to clients in 80 countries.
The full list for the Sussex Rich List is as follows:
Tony Bloom: £640m – Football, property and conferences
Christopher Whiteside and family: £480m – Aviation supplies
Ian Goodliffe and family: £350m – Business services
Paul Rooney: £250m – Estate Agency
Jonathan Little: £232m – Books
Viscount Cowdray and the Pearson family: £225m – Land and holiday lets
Roger Wickens and family: £221m – Property
The Duke of Richmond and Gordon and family: £211m – Land
Neil Utley: £181m – Insurance
Penny Streeter: £160m – Recruitment and property
Graeme and Yvonne Brooks: £150m – Aviation
Michael Gietzen: £140m – Events and conferences
David and Robert Langmed: £120m – Farming
Bipin Chotai and family: £110m – Pharmacies
Guy Harwood and family: £105m – Car sales and horse racing
Mark Brewer and family: £102m – DIY materials
James Smith and family: £102m – Car sales
Guiseppe and Danny Pecorelli: £101m – Hotels and spas
Michael Andreou: £100m – Pharmaceuticals
Duncan Clark and family: £100m – Pharmaceuticals
Roland Standley: £100m – Vehicle hire