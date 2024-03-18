Sussex RSPCA: 23 adorable dogs needing homes this Easter Holiday - including sweet crossbreed puppies 🐶

With the Easter Holidays approaching, it could be the perfect opportunity to adopt a pooch and take some time to settle it in to your home.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 18th Mar 2024, 15:16 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2024, 20:29 GMT

Take a look below at the adorable dogs at the RSPCA who need homes – including a litter of adorable crossbreed puppies.

Each of these pups are available for rehoming at the charity’s Chichester and Brighton branches.

If any of these dogs catch your eye, you can find out more about them at: https://www.rspca.org.uk/findapet

1. Seven-week-old Shepherd cross Saluki puppies

Egon, Ray, Peter, Winston and Dana were sadly found dumped. They are friendly, lively pups who will need complete training, including housetraining. They need homes where they will not be left for too long on their own and will need their own secure gardens. Egon, Ray, Peter, Winston and Dana will be medium to large dogs when fully grown and will require plenty of mental stimulation and enrichment due to their mix of breeds so that they do not become bored. They can live with children five years or older who are used to dogs. Photo: RSPCA

2. Randall - 12-year-old Staffie

Randall came into the RSPCA after his previous owner sadly died. The RSPCA said he had a very painful glaucoma, so his eye has been removed on welfare grounds. Randall is currently in a foster home where he is doing really well. His fosterers have said he is great and always on his back looking for belly rubs! He is learning well with the housetraining and enjoying his walks. Photo: RSPCA

3. Penny - two-year-old Shepherd cross

Penny is a friendly, affectionate dog who can be a little shy when first meeting new people. The RSPCA said although she has been loved and looked after in her previous home, she has not experienced much of the outside world and had not been walked on a lead. Everything is new to her at the moment and her new owner will need to commit time to her training. Penny is looking for an experienced home and would prefer a quieter location and calm household. She will need her own secure garden. Photo: RSPCA

4. Reggie - five-year-old Lurcher

Reggie has been described as 'a lovely boy' who is very calm indoors and likes to snooze on the sofa. He struggles with reactivity to cats and some dogs outside, but has improved on this significantly in his previous home. He is not able to live with other dogs, cats or small furry animals, and is looking for an adult-only home. Reggie enjoys walks on the beach and countryside and loves chasing a ball. Photo: RSPCA

