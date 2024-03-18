3 . Penny - two-year-old Shepherd cross

Penny is a friendly, affectionate dog who can be a little shy when first meeting new people. The RSPCA said although she has been loved and looked after in her previous home, she has not experienced much of the outside world and had not been walked on a lead. Everything is new to her at the moment and her new owner will need to commit time to her training. Penny is looking for an experienced home and would prefer a quieter location and calm household. She will need her own secure garden. Photo: RSPCA