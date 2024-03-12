Sussex schoolgirl ‘sails’ back into nation’s hearts at Crufts 2024
Host Clare Balding asked viewers if they remembered seeing Daisy Upton on Crufts coverage last year.
She told them that Daisy had been treated for neuroblastoma – a type of cancer that Daisy refers to as a “monster” in her tummy – when she was six months old, spending nine months in hospital.
Clare said: “It’s safe to say I think that dogs have been Daisy’s saviour” and labelled her appearance on this year’s show as “brilliant stuff”.
Daisy, from Hailsham, was interviewed by presenter Radzi Chinyanganya as she stepped out of the ring after competing in a young handler class run by the UK’s largest shooting and conservation organisation, the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC), on Gundog Day at Crufts.
The pair picked up where they left off last year and their banter and bond was a joy to behold.
Daisy introduced Radzi to Sail the Labrador retriever and revealed that she had only started handling him that morning. When quizzed by Radzi where Nova, the dog she introduced him to last year was, she told him Nova was at home because she is expecting puppies. Sail is Nova’s father.
Radzi told Daisy he was excited to find out how many puppies Nova was going to have and gave her a high-five for doing so well.
The “monster” has left Daisy with long-term health issues but she was determined to take part to prove that, despite her disabilities, she can achieve her dreams.
Daisy showed off her skills in front of a huge crowd and her mum Chloe did the same earlier in the day with Nova’s brother Rory. Since Crufts 2023, and with her sights set on Crufts 2024, Daisy’s handling has gone from strength to strength. Over the summer, she has taken part in two working tests, coming second in one and achieving a commendation in the other.
Mum Chloe said: “Taking part in Crufts has given Daisy so much confidence in herself and her abilities, and driven her passion for working gundogs to new levels. I’m so proud of her and how fearless she is.”
Glynn Evans, BASC’s head of game and wildlife management, said: "Once again, Daisy was an absolute joy to watch. For someone so young, who has overcome so much, she has shown ability and maturity well beyond her years. She is an absolute credit to her parents and a wonderful advocate of working gundogs.”
To watch Daisy on Channel 4, click here. She can be seen 39 minutes in.