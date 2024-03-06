Sussex schoolgirl set to steal nation’s hearts again at Crufts 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
An eight-year-old girl who stole the show and the hearts of the nation when she took to the stage at Crufts last year is heading back the world’s biggest dog show this week.
Daisy Upton from Hailsham in Sussex was described by hostClare Balding as “just brilliant” and “so cute” after she competed in BASC’s Young Handler class on Gundog Day at Crufts last year.
And on Friday, Daisy is heading back to the NEC in Birmingham to again take part in classes run by the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC).
Daisy was interviewed by More4 before she entered the ring last year and her mum Chloe explained to presenter Radzi Chinyanganya how Daisy had been treated for neuroblastoma – a type of cancer that Daisy refers to as a “monster” in her tummy – when she was six months old, spending nine months in hospital.
The “monster” has left Daisy with long-term health issues but she was determined to take part to prove that, despite her disabilities, she can achieve her dreams.
Admitting to Radzi that she was nervous, Daisy introduced him to her dog Nova. When he asked to perform at Crufts with her, Daisy gleefully told him he needed to have a dog to do so and he couldn’t borrow Nova as she was busy.
Daisy showed off her skills in front of a huge crowd and Chloe did the same with Nova’s brother Rory. Since Crufts 2023, and with her sights set on Crufts 2024, Daisy’s handling has gone from strength to strength. Over the summer, she has taken part in two working tests, coming second in one and achieving a commendation in the other.
Daisy said: “I’m really excited about Crufts this year, I can’t wait to go back and see the friends I made last year. I enjoyed the challenge of showing Nova last year and talking to the other kids. We didn’t win but I made sure to tell everyone else well done.”
Nova is currently out of action, with puppies due soon, so Daisy is taking along Nova’s dad Sail.
Daisy added: “I will miss Nova this year but I am excited to take part with Sail instead.”
Mum Chloe said: “Taking part in Crufts has given Daisy so much confidence in herself and her abilities, and driven her passion for working gundogs to new levels. I’m so proud of her and how fearless she is. I can’t wait to watch her again this week.”
Glynn Evans, BASC’s head of game and gundogs, said: "We can’t wait to catch up with Daisy at Crufts 2024. For someone so young, she has shown ability and maturity well beyond her years. She is an absolute credit to her parents and a wonderful advocate of working gundogs.”