​Sussex sea shanty favourites The Wellington Wailers have presented thousands of pounds to the RNLI during a packed performance at their home base in Shoreham.

The singers regularly perform traditional shanties, songs of the sea and more humorous numbers across Sussex, as well as at the annual Sea Shanty Festival in Falmouth, and have a set monthly session at the Duke of Wellington pub in Shoreham.

At the January 19 gathering, they were joined by the Shoreham Harbour Lifeboat Station coxswain Simon Williams and the crew for a boisterous evening of maritime-themed music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Anchor Man' Mike Green presented the evening and organised breaks in the singing for the presentation of cheques totalling £4,400. The first, for £1,000, represented donations from patrons of the Duke of Wellington, gathered over the previous three weeks by passing a yellow RNLI boot around the pub.

Sussex sea shanty favourites The Wellington Wailers presented three cheques to the RNLI during a packed performance at their home base in Shoreham

Mike said: "Many of the Wellington Wailers are sailing enthusiasts, so naturally we support the RNLI. Using the yellow RNLI boot is like a magnet to collect donations from customers of The Duke of Wellington, who may or may not be there to support us, but they all put money in the boot. Thank you to everyone for making this event so successful.”

The second, also for £1,000, was raised through sales of the Wellington Wailers’ two CDs and the third, for £2,400, was donated by Brighton Freemasons, who raised the money through members' donations during a Wailers gig at their lodge before Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon said: "On behalf of Shoreham Lifeboat, thank you. We couldn’t get afloat and save lives without the money that you guys donate and raise for us, so on behalf of all of us, thank you."

The Wailers regularly fundraise for the RNLI through CD sales and collections at their gigs, and have contributed more than £6,000 to the charity to date. At last year’s Falmouth Sea Shanty Festival, they achieved the largest bucket collection of any participating group, totalling £888.