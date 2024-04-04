Sussex station car park named one of UK’s most expensive
A new study conducted by Moneybarn delved into the parking costs at the busiest train stations across the UK for an eight-hour stay during weekdays, to determine the most expensive train station car parks in the UK.
Brighton station has the sixth most expensive parking fees in the UK, costing £20.00 for eight hours. Offering connecting links to the city and nearby towns, Brighton station is a key transport hub for both commuters and travellers having served over 11.2 million visitors in 2022.
Oxford takes first place as the most expensive train station car park in the UK, costing £31.50 for eight hours. Oxford is a mainline railway station and is one of two serving the city, with a footfall of five million annual visitors as of March 2022.
