A new study conducted by Moneybarn delved into the parking costs at the busiest train stations across the UK for an eight-hour stay during weekdays, to determine the most expensive train station car parks in the UK.

Brighton station has the sixth most expensive parking fees in the UK, costing £20.00 for eight hours. Offering connecting links to the city and nearby towns, Brighton station is a key transport hub for both commuters and travellers having served over 11.2 million visitors in 2022.

