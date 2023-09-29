The oldest person currently living in Sussex is aged 113, according to the team behind an investigation to find where people are likely to live longest.

In an era where longevity and quality of life are of paramount importance, experts at Fabulous Bingo ‘sought to shed light’ on ‘one of life's most profound questions’ – Where are you likely to live longest?

Fabulous Bingo has discovered and ranked 234 supercentenarians in the UK, having extracted the average age per county and region, as well as the number of supercentenarians per location, ranking the luckiest places where you could live longest.

Data reveals Sussex is home to nine supercentenarians, ‘making it one of the luckiest places’ to live across all counties reviewed.

A spokesperson for the investigators said: “The average age of Sussex’s supercentenarians is a staggering 110.6 years.

“These supercentenarians collectively lived for an astonishing 995 years and 1,088 days, which is equivalent to approximately 364,506 days.

“Eight out of the nine supercentenarians are females.

“Henry William Allingham lived for 41,314 days, which is 1,127 days longer than the youngest centenarian, Margaret Rosina Perring, who lived for 40,187.

“These supercentenarians were born between the late 19th century and the early 20th century, spanning a period of approximately 47 years (1863 to 1910).”

1 . Sussex supercentenarians In an era where longevity and quality of life are of paramount importance, experts at Fabulous Bingo ‘sought to shed light’ on ‘one of life's most profound questions’ – Where are you likely to live longest? Photo: Oli Scarff/Getty Images

2 . Sussex supercentenarians Data reveals Sussex is home to nine supercentenarians, ‘making it one of the luckiest places’ to live across all counties reviewed. Photo: Fabulous Bingo