SUSSEX TAKES HOME 2 GAYDIO PRIDE AWARDS

A total of 14 awards were handed out at the glitzy ceremony, with performances from BRIT Award nominee Jazzy, Caity Baser, Talia Mar, Tia Kofi and Ginger Johnson, all hosted by Gaydio’s breakfast show presenters Paris & Dave.

The purple carpet saw appearances from a hoard of celeb guests, including Rhian Sugden, Layton Williams, Andy Burnham, Paul Burrell, Dr Ranj Singh and Ella Morgan - who enjoyed an evening of entertainment and celebration at the iconic Hilton Hotel in Manchester.

Sussex locals won a total of two awards during the ceremony including; Trans Pride Hastings winning Grassroots Pride of the Year; and Alice-Louise Wallace, who took home Volunteer of the Year for her work with Crawley LGBT+.

Talia Mar Performing at Gaydio Pride Awards 2024.

Other winners included Strictly Star and actor Layton Williams, who was awarded the Outstanding Entertainment Contribution Award and Lady Phyll, CEO of UK Black Pride, who won the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Gaydio were proud to present Music Artist of the Year to BRIT Award winner Becky Hill. The singer-songwriter has had great success since appearing on ITV’s The Voice and is vocal about her mission to normalise queerness through her music.

ecky Hill, upon winning the award said: “Thank you so much to Gaydio for this beautiful award of Music Artist of the Year and for all the support over the years.

"Ever since coming out as queer, I have tried to put queerness at the core of everything I do; touring with some incredible drag acts whilst putting the trans and drag community at the forefront of my live shows. Support like this really means the world - thank you so, so much for Artist of the Year!”

Jazzy performing at the Gaydio Pride Awards 2024.

Gaydio Director, Ian Wallace said: “Last night marked the Gaydio Pride Awards 2024 with Hilton, an evening dedicated to recognising and showcasing the incredible achievements of the LGBTQ+ community across the country. We were thrilled to celebrate all of the amazing nominees and winners who have made a huge impact on LGBTQ+ lives throughout this year and beyond! We can’t wait to do it all over again next year.”