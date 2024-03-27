Sussex Town has the best broadband in England, new study confirms
The experts at Getac – Rugged Computing Solutions analysed data from Ofcom Connected Nations 2023 to reveal the spots with the best broadband.
Each UK parliamentary constituency in England was ranked based on four metrics: average download speed, superfast availability, percentage of premises receiving under 10 Mbps, and the percentage of premises receiving over 30 Mbps. The areas were each given a score out of 40 and ranked accordingly.
Eastbourne topped the study as the English area with the best broadband. Approximately 99.7% of premises in the constituency have superfast availability, one of the highest percentages in the entire nation. The area’s huge average download speed of 726.8 Mbps was more than double the average speed of any other spot in England, propelling it to the very summit of the ranking.
Christin Wang, Senior Director for Global Marketing at Getac – Rugged Computing Solutions said: “It is exciting to see which areas of the UK have the best access and adoption of high-quality, superfast broadband. With remote working becoming a staple of everyday life for many across the UK, it has never been more vital to access the best broadband connections possible.
“As useful as superfast broadband can be for homes, businesses can take proper advantage of these exceptional speeds and high-quality infrastructure to drive profitability and promote further growth. With many industries and companies undergoing digital transformation, it will be worth monitoring if the exceptional network infrastructure of these top broadband spots results in a rise of new business operations and bases.”
