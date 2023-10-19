Sussex town has the most charity shops in UK - here's where you can shop for some bargains

BREAKING
A Sussex town has been revealed as being the place with the most charity shops in the UK and we take a look at where you can shop for some bargains.
By Sam Pole
Published 19th Oct 2023, 12:29 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 12:32 BST

Eastbourne has been described as a ‘haven for discount shoppers’ by ukphonebook.com, with the majority of charity shops in the BN21 postcode area being located along Terminus Road as well as on nearby Grove Road.

Robin Osterley, Chief Executive of the Charity Retail Association (CRA), said: “Charity shops play a vital role in attracting footfall to local high streets, such as Eastbourne, by maintaining a bricks-and-mortar presence in a rapidly changing retail landscape.

