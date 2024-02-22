Sussex town named as a top retirement spot

Hastings, in East Sussex, was listed as number 6 out of 10, with a rating of 66.78. Top spot went to Pendle in Lancashire with an overall rating of 80.93.

The survey said that home owners can expect a low price for a home to retire in Hastings, with £261,075 as an average. It said the town boasts a rich history and diverse attractions with its Old Town featuring narrow streets and independent shops, as well as beaches, parks and the iconic Hastings Castle. Hastings has a well-being rating of 7.90.

The survey was carried out by experts at Howden Insurance who conducted an in-depth ranking of various area of the United Kingdom to uncover the best location to spend retirement.

This rating was calculated using the following metrics: overall satisfaction rating, the typical cost of a home in each area, local crime rate, proximity to parks, and distance to essential facilities.

It was compiled from a large range of data, taken from various sources including Gov.uk and the NHS website.

The town, which also has a vibrant arts and culture scene, has seen an influx of people retiring to it in recent years.

A spokesperson for Howden Insurance commented: “As a result of the ongoing cost of living crisis, every possible expense has gone up. Thankfully, this study offers a valuable resource for those planning to retire in 2024, highlighting the areas of the UK that can offer people the best value for their money.”

Have you read? How a Sussex landmark was wrongly named for the past 100 years

Have you read? Stay of execution for historic Sussex fishing boat

1 . View of Hastings pier from East Hill. View of Hastings pier from East Hill. Photo: .

2 . Alexandra Park in Hastings on June 1 2023. Alexandra Park in Hastings Photo: staff

3 . Hastings Fishermen's Beach Hastings Fishermen's Beach and East Hill Photo: JL