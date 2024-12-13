Sussex town named as 'Grinch' capital of the UK

Hastings in East Sussex has been labelled as as the ‘Grinch’ capital with fewer Christmas-related searches per 100,000 people than anywhere else in the country

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The revelation came following a survey carried out by search engine optimisation specialists Ahrefs, who analysed 80 of the most popular Christmas-related keywords, including “Christmas”, “How many days until Christmas", "Christmas movies", "Christmas gift ideas”, and "Christmas music", in every place in the UK with a population above 100,000 people. This allowed them to calculate which places had the fewest Christmas-related searches per 100,000 residents.

Hastings was ranked number one as the least Christmas obsessed location with 1,101 Christmas related searches per £100,000 people, with Watford second and Oxford third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most Christmas obsessed places in the UK were Bolton and Manchester, according to the survey.

Hastings

Tim Soulo, CMO at Ahrefs, commented on the findings: “It is fascinating to see how interest in the Christmas season varies from place to place in the UK, with some locations showing comparatively little interest in Christmas, and some showing incredible enthusiasm for all things Christmas-related, from trees and decorations, to cosy Christmas pyjamas and gifts. Search interest can offer us powerful insights into festive trends.”

You can learn more at www.ahrefs.com.