Eastbourne was featured in a list by the national paper where it named 25 locations which would be good to invest in 2024.

The Times said: "The Sunday Times has identified 25 locations in the UK that are improving the most. They are all on a strong upward curve. It isn’t just large-scale regeneration schemes that can turn a place’s fortunes around.

"The list includes places with improved transport links and new shops and restaurants, as well as the impact that arts, culture and entrepreneurial energy can have."

In its review The Times wrote: "The majority of sales in Eastbourne during the last year were flats, selling for an average price of £225,301. Terraced properties sold for an average of £317,277, with detached properties fetching £487,626.

"Overall, sold prices in Eastbourne over the last year were four per cent down on the previous year and four per cent up on the 2021 peak of £311,799.

"The Turner prize exhibition at the Towner gallery, which is on until April 14, and all that hoo-ha when the winner was crowned there in December are proof that Eastbourne is ready to kick off its retirement slippers and mix it with cool-kid resorts such as Folkestone and Hove in the seaside regeneration race.

"A growing number of families are seeking refuge along the coast from the crippling house prices in Brighton and the wider southeast in a town where a detached four-bedder costs about £450,000.