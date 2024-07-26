Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A town in Sussex has been revealed as one of the most expensive places in the UK to buy a Mr Whippy-style ice cream.

According to a recent user-generated survey conducted by LatestDeals.co.uk, it has revealed the most expensive and cheapest locations in the UK for buying the classic ice cream.

The survey asked participants to submit the prices of a standard-sized Mr Whippy-style ice cream from their local ice cream vans, excluding the cost of extras like flakes or toppings.

LatestDeals.co.uk said the results highlight significant regional price disparities, with some areas charging a premium for this summer staple.

Ice cream van stock image (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The company added that the survey revealed that Glen Park in Plymouth, Devon tops the list with the highest price at £6. This is closely followed by Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, Greater Manchester, where fans are paying £5 for a simple cone.

LatestDeals.co.uk said the Tower of London and Camber Sands share the third spot, both charging £4.50 for a Mr Whippy.

It said these prices are notably higher than the national average, making them some of the priciest places to enjoy a Mr Whippy-style ice cream.

Other places revealed as having the highest prices included Lyme Regis, Dorset - £3.50, Telford, Shropshire - £3.50, and Watford, Hertfordshire - £3.50, according to the survey.

In contrast, LatestDeals.co.uk said the survey also highlighted more budget-friendly areas for a Mr Whippy-style ice cream, with prices starting from as low as £1.

These included Raglan Farm Park, Monmouthshire, Wales - £1, Newcastle, Tyne and Wear - £1.50, South Lakes, Cumbria - £1.70, Durham, County Durham - £2, Haverhill near Cambridge, Suffolk - £2, Milton Keynes (MK), Buckinghamshire - £2.50, Lowestoft, Suffolk - £2.50, Portsmouth, Hampshire - £2.50, and Tamworth, Staffordshire - £2.50.