Sussex town takes third place as the most instagrammable hotspot to visit in the UK this Valentine’s Day

So for those in the mood to travel and see new places, travel experts from Deal Points have looked into the most instagrammable hotspots to visit this Valentine’s Day and can officially reveal that Eastbourne in Sussex takes third place, with 897,958 Instagram hashtags!

Andy Medearis, a travel expert and founder of Deals Points said: “Everyone loves going on an adventure, but when it comes to planning something special for Valentines’ Day, people want to go the extra mile for their loved ones. Whether that’s because a proposal might be on the cards, or they just want to express how much they love their partner, having the perfect backdrop to commemorate the occasion can make all the difference. So finding the most instagrammable location is something that many people might want to know, as what better place to take a photo with your loved ones than in these locations.”