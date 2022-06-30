Sussex traffic evening update: Thursday, June 30

There are traffic restrictions in place due to long-term construction in the area, both ways between A22 Polegate Road and A2270 the Eastbourne turn-off.
There are heavy delays on the A24 at Worthing from Central Avenue down to Fontwell Close, according to traffic reports.
In Brighton there are delays of three minutes on the A259 Marine Parade Westbound between A259 and A23 Old Steine. Drivers should expect average speeds ten mph.
Traffic is slow and queuing along Old Shoreham Road, in Shoreham this evening.
There are delays along the A27 Chichester bypass this evening with slow traffic being reported around the Portfield Roundabout and the Bognor Road Roundabout.
In Arundel, there are delays of four minutes and delays increasing on A27 The Causeway Eastbound between A27 and Station Road. There is an average speed ten mph.