Sussex traffic round-up: Collisions cause traffic delays on Sussex roads

A number of collisions and road closures are adding to traffic woes in Sussex this evening (Monday, May 22).

There are reports of an incident in Worthing where a car has collided on the A2031 on Rectory Road near St Lawrence Avenue.

The Brighton area is also seeing delays due to collisions including a crash involving two cars in Graham Avenue, Patcham. There are some heavy delays in the area.

Elm Grove in Brighton is partially blocked and traffic is queuing due to crash on Elm Grove both ways by Bentham Road.

A lane has been shut due to construction on the A2004 Southgate Avenue near Tilgate Way in Crawley.