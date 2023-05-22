Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex traffic round-up: Collisions cause traffic delays on Sussex roads

A number of collisions and road closures are adding to traffic woes in Sussex this evening (Monday, May 22).

By Joe Stack
Published 22nd May 2023, 18:17 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 18:18 BST

A few minor collisions, as well as some road closures, are causing a delays across some parts of Sussex.

There are reports of an incident in Worthing where a car has collided on the A2031 on Rectory Road near St Lawrence Avenue.

The Brighton area is also seeing delays due to collisions including a crash involving two cars in Graham Avenue, Patcham. There are some heavy delays in the area.

Elm Grove in Brighton is partially blocked and traffic is queuing due to crash on Elm Grove both ways by Bentham Road.

A lane has been shut due to construction on the A2004 Southgate Avenue near Tilgate Way in Crawley.

There are also reports of delays of six minutes in Lewes on A27 Ranscombe Hill Eastbound in East Sussex.

