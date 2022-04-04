Sussex traffic update April 4: Road closures and construction works to avoid

Lane one is closed on the M275 southbound between the M27 westbound and junction J1 for Tipner as emergency roadworks are planned from 8pm tonight.

There are also lane closures on the M20 eastbound between junctions J1 and J3 . Lanes 2 and 3 will be closed while emergency barrier repairs are planned. This is due to begin from 10pm tonight.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temporary traffic signals are in place in Tangmere, near Chichester, due to water main work on Stane Street near Claypit Lane.

Traffic and travel stock image

In Lancing one lane is closed on the A27 closed due to construction on Upper Brighton Road both ways from A24 Broadwater Street West (Grove Lodge Roundabout) to Busticle Lane (Hilllbarn Traffic Lights).