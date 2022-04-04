Sussex traffic update April 4: Road closures and construction works to avoid

Here's the latest traffic news from across East and West Sussex today (Monday, April 4).

By Joe Stack
Monday, 4th April 2022, 7:01 pm
Updated Monday, 4th April 2022, 7:02 pm

Lane one is closed on the M275 southbound between the M27 westbound and junction J1 for Tipner as emergency roadworks are planned from 8pm tonight.

There are also lane closures on the M20 eastbound between junctions J1 and J3 . Lanes 2 and 3 will be closed while emergency barrier repairs are planned. This is due to begin from 10pm tonight.

Temporary traffic signals are in place in Tangmere, near Chichester, due to water main work on Stane Street near Claypit Lane.

Traffic and travel stock image

In Lancing one lane is closed on the A27 closed due to construction on Upper Brighton Road both ways from A24 Broadwater Street West (Grove Lodge Roundabout) to Busticle Lane (Hilllbarn Traffic Lights).

Pelham Street in Brighton has also been closed due to construction work from the A270 Cheapside to B2119 Trafalgar Street.

