Sussex traffic update May 4: Collisions and lambs on the road

There are temporary traffic signals in place in Westhampnett, near Chichester, due to water main works on Stane Street near Claypit Lane.

There have been reports of a collision in Cowfold this morning as traffic sources say there is slow traffic due following a collision between two vehicles on the A272 Cowfold Road between Littleworth Lane and Park Lane.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lane has been closed on the A27 at Lancing due to construction on Upper Brighton Road both ways from A24 Broadwater Street West (Grove Lodge Roundabout) to Busticle Lane.

Emergency stock image

In Brighton, there are delays on B2123 Falmer Road around Warren Road.

Temporary traffic signals are in place in Hastings due to water main work on A21 at Cornwallis Gardens.