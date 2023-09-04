Sussex trains to see increased police patrols in attempts to crack down on antisocial behaviour

Passengers on Sussex trains will see more police patrols, increased presence at problem areas and dedicated teams tackling reports of antisocial behaviour and County Lines.

Govia Thameslink Railway has renewed its partnership with the British Transport Police (BTP) for another year by signing a collaboration agreement, committing both organisations to work together towards shared objectives.

Both parties will work together to: Deter unwanted sexual behaviour on GTR trains and stations, identify and protect potentially vulnerable people and groups using the GTR network, prevent and prosecute any staff assault and improve staff and passenger confidence through increased engagement.

Samantha Facey, Safety, Health and Security Director at GTR, said: “Everyone travelling with GTR deserves to get home safely. We’ve worked closely with the BTP for many years, and along with our dedicated frontline teams and Rail Enforcement Officers, it is our joint mission to look out for the safety of our passengers and our staff. We were the first rail operator to sign the collaboration agreement in 2022 and since then have seen improvements in joint operations, shared information and better support.”

