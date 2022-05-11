Petworth – a road is closed due to water main work on East Street from A272 North Street (St Marys Church) to Middle Street. North Street is also closed from the A272 Horsham Road.

A272 – temporary traffic signals are in place due to water main work at Wineham Lane.

A267 Horam – the road is partially blocked due to fallen tree on A267 Little London Road Northbound between B2203 High Street and Furnace Lane (Sharps Corner). The fallen tree is just before the petrol station.

Sussex travel

B2096 Chapel Cross – there are reports of cows on the road near Coldharbour Lane but traffic is coping well.

A259 Eastbourne – there is gas main work with temporary traffic signals on Summerdown Road at A259 Church Street.

Polegate – Wannock Road is closed both ways for construction on Wannock Road from Barons Way to the A2270 Polegate By Pass.

Falmer – temporary traffic signals are in place due to construction on Carden Avenue at Carden Hill.

A27 Lancing – lanes are closed for construction on the A27 Upper Brighton Road both ways from A24 Broadwater Street West (Grove Lodge Roundabout) to Busticle Lane (Hilllbarn Traffic Lights).

A283 Steyning – there are temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on the A283 Steyning By Pass between Horsham Road and Clays Hill.

Storrington – temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Fryern Road at Merryfield Road.

Horsham – B2237. Temporary traffic signals because of drainage works on Worthing Road near Horsham Football Club.

A264 Broadbridge Heath – there are temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on the A264 Five Oaks Road near the A281.

B2028 Lindfield – temporary traffic signals are in place because of construction on the B2028 High Street at B2111 Lewes Road.