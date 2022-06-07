A259 near Bognor Regis – there are delays on the A259 Chichester Road Southbound before North Bersted Bypass.

A23 Pyecombe – traffic is slow due to people on the road on A23 London Road Southbound at A273. Drivers have been advised to approach with care.

Wilson Avenue Brighton – delays on Wilson Avenue Northbound at Warren Road.

Sussex travel

B2123 Brighton – there is congestion and delays on the B2123 Falmer Road Southbound around Warren Road.

A272 Cowfold – there is congestion on the A272 Westbound at the A281 (Village Hall Roundabout).

A264 near Faygate – there are delays on this road westbound at the B2195 Crawley Road (Moorhead Roundabout).

Whyke Roundabout, Chichester – delays have been reported on the roundabout eastbound between A27 Chichester By-Pass and A27 Chichester By-Pass (Bognor Bridge Roundabout).