Sussex trekkers are preparing to take on the Sahara in aid of St Catherine's Hospice

More than 45 supporters of the St Catherine’s Hospice will trek across the Sahara to raise money for local terminally ill people and help towards the building of a new hospice at Pease Pottage.

Fundraising Manager at St Catherine’s Michaela Clements will be with the trekkers in the Sahara.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michaela said: “We’re so grateful to our amazing trekkers for signing up to trek across the largest hot desert in the world.

The trekkers will be traveling through the Sahara desert.

"Their efforts will make a big difference to local terminally ill people, their families and will allow our hospice to help more people in the future.

“At the moment, we can only care for one in three people who need us. It’s vital that we keep raising money so we can care for everyone. I can’t wait to conquer the Sahara with this amazing group.”

The trekkers will be split into two groups of 23 and 22 and will spend four days each trekking across ancient dried up riverbeds and vast sun-baked plains. The trekkers will even sleep under the stars.

The bespoke trek is the third overseas adventure that St Catherine’s has hosted, and the local charity is hoping to raise £135,000 through the challenge.

Greta and Lucy Pitts

Fundraiser Lucy Pitts, said: “Over the years St Catherine’s has always been on my radar. I remember fundraising for it as a child and since then, I’ve known several people who’ve spent their last few weeks there. "

Lucy will be taking on the challenge with her 16-year-old daughter Greta.

Lucy adds: "I usually do at least one big fundraising event a year and when I heard about the trek I thought it sounded fabulous. Then my daughter said she wanted to sign up too. She was only 13 when we signed up and I had some reservations, but she’s done so well with her fundraising and training.

“It’s going to be an amazing experience for her. It’ll be her first trip outside of Europe and I can’t think of a better way to give her a rounded education.

The Sahara desert.

"I’m looking forward to most of the trip - sleeping in the desert, pushing myself, meeting new people and visiting Morocco. It’s going to be special watching my daughter experience all those things too.

"Sometimes it’s hard to equate that what me, Greta and our fellow trekkers are doing will have a direct impact on other people.

“We all know someone with cancer or another life-limiting illness and we’ve all experienced that helpless feeling of being unable to help. But, by doing something like this, we cant.”