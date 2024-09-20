Sussex universities make top 10 list of Sunday Times Good University Guide for South East
The University of Oxford has been named the number one university in the Southeast, according to The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025. It ranks third nationally, with the University of Cambridge in fourth place. It achieved triple gold in the Teaching Excellence Framework this year and remains unsurpassed for its ratio of students to staff (10.3:1).
However, there are three Sussex Universities that made it into the top 10 for the Southeast category.
In fifth position was the University of Sussex, which has a national ranking of 38 in the Sunday Times Good University Guide.
In ninth position was the University of Chichester, which also has a ranking of 62 on the national list.
And finally, The University of Brighton saw themselves land the tenth position in the Southeast category.
Helen Davies, editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, said: “The best universities — whether they were founded in the 15th century or 2005 — are local and global powerhouses of intellectual thought and creativity, from the arts to science, that can power economic regeneration and lead the way to a better life But what and where to study — and how to pay for it — has never been tougher.
“This is where our comprehensive guide can help.
“This year we have tweaked our methodology to keep up with contemporary concerns around climate change and careers and have added in a sustainability metric, teaming up with People & Planet, and boosted the weighting of graduate prospects.
“The higher education sector is facing unprecedented challenges from debates on free speech to financial stability, but it is important to remember the force for good that going to university can be.”
