Sussex University becomes first in the UK to appoint humanist chaplain

A university in Sussex has become the first in the UK to appoint a humanist chaplain.

James Croft became the new lead faith adviser at the University of Sussex last month.

James, from St Louis in Missouri, USA, is the first chaplain in the UK from a humanist background.

"I see my role as listening to people’s beliefs and understanding how they are challenging the way that they see the world, and responding to that.

“I look forward to working with the other chaplains and meeting with as many staff and students as I can.”

Professor David Ruebain, pro vice chancellor of culture, equality and inclusion at the university, said: “We are delighted to have appointed James as our university chaplain and lead faith adviser. We are committed to supporting the diversity of religions and beliefs of staff and students and James’s experience and extensive background in pastoral care and leadership of a large congregation will be a huge benefit to our community.

