Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant emerges as compulsory masks return abroad
28 minutes ago I’m A Celebrity ‘all stars’ South Africa start date announced by ITV
1 hour ago M&Co to close more stores in latest blow to high street - full list
1 hour ago Foo Fighters tease new music following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
1 hour ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm
2 hours ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued

Sussex vet receptionist whose seven pets died in house fire gives home to orphaned puppy

A vet receptionist whose seven pets tragically died in a fire says rehoming an orphaned puppy is helping her family recover from their ordeal.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 12th Apr 2023, 15:24 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 15:26 BST

Sarah Leverett, a receptionist at Coastway Vets’ Portslade Surgery, was left homeless by the fire at her Woodingdean home in January.

Her family was unhurt, but the blaze claimed the lives of their three dogs, two cats, a rabbit and a gecko.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sarah’s colleagues rallied round her after the fire, offering their support and raising £5,000 through a Just Giving page, and now they’ve helped her welcome a new addition to the family.

Most Popular
A vet receptionist whose seven pets tragically died in a fire says rehoming an orphaned puppy is helping her family recover from their ordeal.A vet receptionist whose seven pets tragically died in a fire says rehoming an orphaned puppy is helping her family recover from their ordeal.
A vet receptionist whose seven pets tragically died in a fire says rehoming an orphaned puppy is helping her family recover from their ordeal.

She has given a home to puppy May, who was one of a litter of three pups rejected by their mother and signed over to Coastway’s veterinary hospital in Kemptown by their owner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sarah, her husband Simon and sons Luke, 20, and Daniel, 15, quickly fell in love with May, who was hand-reared at the veterinary practice.

Sarah said: “I wasn’t looking for a puppy but May found me.

"After losing our pets in such difficult circumstances I wasn’t sure about getting another dog so soon, because I was worried about getting too attached and then something else happening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sarah (left) with colleague Vicki and MaySarah (left) with colleague Vicki and May
Sarah (left) with colleague Vicki and May

"But I discussed it with my family and we decided to offer May a home.

"I’m so glad we did because she’s helping all of us by being a little ray of sunshine at a difficult time and she has given us something to feel positive about.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“May has a fun personality that’s developing every day, and we enjoy having her around and spending time with her. It’s so nice to have a dog again. I’ve had dogs in my life since I was a child, and my sons have always had pets around us, so it felt strange without them.

"May can’t replace what we’ve lost, but she’s already an important part of our family.”

Sarah met May when the pup was just 10 days old, then visited her weekly until it was time for her to join the family.

May and her siblings were given round-the-clock care by Sarah’s colleague Vicki Shears. They have all been rehomed by Coastway team members.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sarah added: “May settled in very quickly and it’s heartwarming to see her tail wagging when she sees us.

"She goes everywhere with us, including coming to work with me at the veterinary practice, and my sons love having a dog to play with again.”

Sarah was at work when she received the call about the fire, which is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault. Her husband had been home all day but left just after 2pm to pick up their son from school – when he returned, an hour later, the house was up in flames.

Sarah said everyone at work ‘has been amazing’ with colleagues calling her regularly to check if she was okay and the head nurse, Lizzie Ferandji, setting up a fundraiser.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The family are currently in temporary accommodation while work is carried out on the house, and they hope to be able to return home by the end of the summer.

The money raised from the Coastway fundraising, and a community GoFundMe page that generated donations totalling £6,600, will be used to help them refurbish the house.

Read More
https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/people/dogs-for-adoption-in-sussex-these-ad...
Related topics:Sussex