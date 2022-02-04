Sussex video bulletin for Friday, February 4

Council to move out of Southover House in Lewes

Will Lewes seat prove to be an 'indicator of political opinion'?

Will Lewes seat prove to be an 'indicator of political opinion'?

Man in 'critical condition' following collision near Hailsham

Brighton Main Line to shut for nine days: railway from Three Bridges to Lewes affected with Clayton Tunnel work planned

Plans to open Glynde pub in former railway station building

Building fire in Horam requires the attendance of five East Sussex Fire and Rescue crews

Labour wins Lewes by-election to take its first town council seat in decades

Today's update is from Sam Pole with weather from Megan O'Neill.