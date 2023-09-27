A village in Sussex has been labelled as the best in the country by a national newspaper’s senior travel writer.

The writer said his starting criteria for finding the best UK village were that it must have historic pubs, a great place to stay and eat, a national park on its doorstep and the coast nearby.

Secondary criteria was that the village should have independent shops, a 'proper' village green, a tearoom, a National Trust property, galleries, a river, and a nature reserve nearby.

Mr Dickinson said Alfriston was the 'clear winner’ as he also praised the South Downs National Park, Rathfinny Wine Estate and the nearby coastline.

Resident Adrian Butcher, who is also chair of the Alfriston War Memorial Hall, said: “I don't think it ever comes as a surprise to residents when we read articles such as this, but it's always a delight to hear. Yes, Alfriston is set within the most stunning countryside, it is a short distance from an iconic coastline, it has a picturesque high street, the places to eat, stay, and shop are wonderful and eclectic, but above all this is the community, not necessarily immediately obvious to the casual visitor, but it's there, a solid foundation to this amazing village.

"The village hall is held in trust for the residents, an incredible asset effectively owned by the villagers – it is now even licensed for wedding ceremonies. There are many active clubs and societies in the village arranging events throughout the year, help is always just a whisper away for any resident whatever their need, and even in the depths of winter a burst of sunshine, fun, and laughs is brought to the village by the Alfriston Players in the form of the village panto, it has quite a reputation for all the best reasons.”

Back in June, Seahaven Wildlife Rescue received a call to help ‘one of the UK's rarest breeding birds’ after a honey-buzzard was spotted in Alfriston.

