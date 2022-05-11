Sussex village pub seeks new landlord

The Queen’s Head at West Chiltington, just to the north of the South Downs National Park, is available to let on a ‘free of tie’ lease.
Specialist property agents Fleurets are handling the leasing on behalf of pub chain Stonegate – one of the largest pub groups in the UK.
The traditional two storey pub has a 24-cover dining area, a 50-seat upper bar/dining area and a top bar.
There is also a 20-space car park, extensive external trading areas and separate owners’ accommodation including a private roof terrace.
Fleurets divisional director Nick Earee said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for a new tenant to run a destination pub with extensive trade areas in an affluent part of West Sussex.
"The Queens Head is the hub of the community, so we are looking for a tenant who can really integrate themselves and also draw business from the surrounding area.”