Sussex village pub seeks new landlord

The Queen’s Head at West Chiltington, just to the north of the South Downs National Park, is available to let on a ‘free of tie’ lease.

Specialist property agents Fleurets are handling the leasing on behalf of pub chain Stonegate – one of the largest pub groups in the UK.

The traditional two storey pub has a 24-cover dining area, a 50-seat upper bar/dining area and a top bar.

There is also a 20-space car park, extensive external trading areas and separate owners’ accommodation including a private roof terrace.

Fleurets divisional director Nick Earee said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for a new tenant to run a destination pub with extensive trade areas in an affluent part of West Sussex.