Sussex vineyard named in Michelin Guide alongside heavy hitters from France, Italy and Spain

A West-Sussex based Vineyard has been named in a Michelin Guide list of the ‘best vineyard restaurants in the world’, alongside heavy hitters from France, Italy and Spain.

Chalk, on Wiston Estate in Pulborough, was the only UK vineyard on the 18-strong list, which was dominated by spots in mainland Europe.

But, reading the entry itself, it’s clear to see why. Michelin staff loved the seasonal menu, and centuries long heritage of the site itself, which dates back to 1743.

"British bubbles are having quite the moment, and you can sip a standout selection of Sussex’s sparkling wine straight from the source at Wiston Estate,” reads the guide. “The family-owned estate dates back to 1743, but its winemaking legacy began in 2006 when they planted a 16-acre site of Champagne’s signature grapes: pinot noir, pinot meunier and chardonnay.

"Go off-roading on a mountain bike ride through the rolling vines before taking a seat at pared-back, farmhouse-inspired restaurant Chalk, where you can sip bubbly while dining on the seasonally shifting menu that starts off strong with a family-sized portion of house-made rosemary focaccia.”

As well as fine food and locally produced wine, visitors to the Wiston Estate can also choose to stay on the site by booking at the charming and secluded Pump House, tucked away at the foot of the South Downs with a recently-renovated luxury interior and stunning views of the surrounding countryside.

To find out more about Wiston Estate, visit www.wistonestate.com or, to see the full Michelin List, visit Guide.michelin.com