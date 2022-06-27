Sussex volunteers are needed at Tesco's food donation weekend in July

This year the Trussell Trust and FareShare are marking 10 years of working in partnership with Tesco to collect food donations in its supermarkets.

The two charities have now put a call out for volunteers to help out at collection points in stores during the Tesco Food Collection, at bigger Tesco stores from June 30 to July 2.

During the collection, customers can donate long-life food to help food banks in the Trussell Trust’s network provide food parcels, as well as to help FareShare in supporting frontline charities and community groups.

Tesco is calling for volunteers

Tesco will top up all the food donated during the collection with an additional 20% cash donation to the charities.

Emma Revie, Trussell Trust CEO, said: “Supporting the Tesco Food Collection this summer by volunteering could make all the difference to your Sussex food bank during this busy period. You could donate a couple of hours of time and volunteer during the collection or you could donate food to your local Tesco donation point. Please do get in touch to hear about volunteering opportunities.”

Rob Orme, CEO at FareShare Sussex, added: “We would be hugely grateful to anyone who is able to volunteer at the Tesco Food Collection this summer to encourage more shoppers to donate much-needed food to FareShare, so we can continue to support those who need it most.”