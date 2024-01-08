Sussex weather: Weather forecast predicts more snow for Bognor Regis as first flakes fall

Light snow was spotted in Bognor Regis this afternoon (January 8), following similar flurries in Crawley, Littlehampton and other parts of West Sussex.

The news comes alongside a yellow weather warning for ice across the south coast. Residents, business owners and motorists have been warned to expect icy patches on untreated parts of roads, pavements and cycle paths. The warning is effective from 3pm today, until 3am tomorrow morning and coincides with reports of snow, rain and hail across both West and East Sussex.

Current forecasts predict the snow will get more intense as the day continues, with ‘heavy snow’ expected from 3pm, turning to light snow at four and five pm, although rain is also expected, so there’s a chance the ground will be too wet for it to settle.