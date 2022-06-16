Sussex Wine status is 'fantastic news for vineyards across Bexhill and Battle' says MP

Sussex Wine will now be joining the family of special products which includes Scotch Whisky, Welsh Lamb, Stilton Blue cheese and the Cornish pasty.
Products made using traditional methods can be registered and protected as intellectual property when given the status. GI status serves a guarantee to consumers that the product they are buying is the real thing and prevents imitation products.
The recognition means Sussex wine joins the family of Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) and Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) registered products from across the UK and beyond, and will help Sussex PDO wine producers communicate the excellence of their product to consumers.
Huw Merriman, MP for the Bexhill and Battle constituency, welcomed yesterday’s government announcement.
He said: “The new status for Sussex Wine is fantastic news for the many new and established vineyards across the Bexhill and Battle constituency. Sussex produces some of the best high quality wines in England and we have a growing viticulture industry supporting jobs across the local hospitality industry.
“This week is also English Wine Week and today is Sussex Day so what better time could there be to try locally-grown Sussex Wine? Many of local pubs and restaurants are taking part in English Wine Week and a visit to the Sussex Modern website will help you plan a wonderful day out at our fantastic local vineyards and cultural destinations.”