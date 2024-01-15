A wolfdog from Sussex, called James Bond, is starring in a new movie on Netflix alongside actor Kevin Hart.

James, from the Watermill Wolves Wolfdogs team, stars alongside actor Jean Reno in the film, called Lift.

He follows in his mother's pawprints, who acted and modelled before him, appearing in Vikings, Ripper Street, Penny Dreadful and modelling for vogue and Marie Claire.

Lift is a comedy heist movie in which a thief is wooed by his ex-girlfriend and the FBI to pull off an impossible heist on a 777 passenger flight from London to Zurich.

Natalie Lagstrom, James Bond’s owner, said the wolfdog, from Bexhill, is used to brushing shoulders with stars, having featured in Dracula, You vs Wild, I'm a Celeb and many more shows over the years.

She said: “When not acting, he lives with his pack at the Watermill Wolves canine centre, welcoming visitors who want to learn about and encounter these special animals, and visiting schools and care homes to teach people about wildlife and conservation. He loves showing off for people and his favourite thing is a scratch behind the ears.

“Bond has always had a big ego. He's happiest if there's stunts on set because loves showing off. He also loves being the centre of attention and always wins over the stars he works with. He's a well-travelled actor too, he's acted as far away as Italy, filming Survive in the Dolomite mountains with Sophie Turner.

“But at home, he's a family man, looking after his daughter, his sister and niece. He's a real gentleman, so soft with puppies and kind to visitors. But like all stars, he's a little spoilt! He loves to join his human mum and dad for a lie in, taking up most of the bed! And nothing beats the corner of a bacon buttie on a Sunday morning. On his days off, he can be found at quiet times playing on the beach, as he loves a dip in the sea.

“I'm his human 'mum' - I raised him alongside his actual mum, Summer Moon. I'm a degree and master qualified animal behaviourist, but wolfies are my passion. I've always had a connection with nature and the wilderness and for about 20 years I’ve run my natural canine centre in the Sussex countryside.

“There, we offer people wolfie experiences where they can meet the pack and learn about wolf conservation and natural behaviour and I also offer behaviour therapy for dogs in need, helping rescue dogs and dogs suffering from stress and trauma.”

