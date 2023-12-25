Sussex woman missing after scuba diving tour boat capsizes in Thailand

A Sussex woman went missing after a scuba diving tour boat is believed to have capsized off the coast of Thailand.

A British national reportedly went missing after a scuba diving tour bot is believed to have capsized off the coast of Thailand.

Millie Young, 57, from Brighton, as well as a female Thai crew member went missing near the Ko Torinla island, in the Andaman Sea local media reported while 16 out of around 18 passengers on board have been successfully rescued.

The UK Foreign Office is currently supporting her family and in contact with the local authorities in Thailand. It is reported that the trip was being organised by the Sawan Tour company.

A Foreign Office spokesperson told Sky News: "We are supporting the family of a British woman and are in contact with the local authorities after an incident in Thailand."

Local media said officials said inflatable boats and a helicopter have been used as part of the search. They believe the pair may have been swept up to 111km away from the boat - known as the Reggae Queen – by strong currents.

Rear Admiral Pongmit Narongkul, the navy chief leading the effort, told The Telegraph: "The wind in the area is quite strong, which is an obstacle to the search. There are cargo and fishing ships in the area and they have been instructed to continue searching at night, until the missing people are found."