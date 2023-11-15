Sussex World launches a sister site covering the county of Surrey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Now we are proud to launch a website for Surrey rich in trusted news and features from across the county.

Surrey is a beautiful place in which to live and work; it is also a vital part of the UK's economic and transport infrastructure. Gatwick and Heathrow airports will also be an important part of our news, along with developments on the M25 and other major roads in Surrey.We already cover parts of the Gatwick Diamond with SussexWorld.co.uk and with this new website we will complete the diamond.The Surrey news agenda will also feature essential information, culture, what's on, sport and fascinating features and details of key events from across the county.

A beautiful view from Box Hill in Surrey | Picture: Getty

But central to SurreyWorld.co.uk will be the opportunity for you to share news from your clubs, organisations, and businesses. It is completely free to use.

Simply go to https://submit.nationalworld.com and select Surrey World from the menu. As well as stories you can include photos and video.

Gary Shipton, Editor In Chief of Surrey World and its sister sites said: "We know how important accurate information and news is - and our new site SurreyWorld.co.uk will enable you to share your positive news in a safe and trusted environment overseen by a team of expert, professional journalists."