Sam Pole, Eastbourne Herald reporter, will be putting on his running shoes on Sunday (April 7) to raise money for the People’s Animal Welfare Society (PAW Society).

The charity originated in Sussex in 2021 and now rescues and rehomes nationwide.

Its animals are rescued from the UK and abroad, something which Sam is passionate about after adopting his own rescue dog.

Sam said: “This is a cause close to my heart as my girlfriend and I have adopted a wonderful Romanian rescue called Dolly who has inspired me to raise more for charities that help animals off the streets and into loving homes.

"PAW Society is particularly special because my girlfriend is one of the co-founders and I have seen just how much hard work, long hours and late-night meetings go into running the charity.

"As someone with no previous running experience, this is certainly going to be a challenge, but it’s worth it for a charity that I care so much about.

“My training has taken a couple of hits over the past few months – with a house move and Covid getting in the way – but I am determined to give it my all on the big day.

“All donations will help more cats and dogs find homes, so please consider giving if you’re able to.”

A spokesperson for PAW Society added: “Thank you to Sam for thinking of us for his fundraiser.

“The unglamorous reality of rescue is that we’re often running on little to no funds, so fundraisers like these are extremely important to us.

"With no government funding, we rely exclusively on donations to keep running."

The charity ‘makes a special effort’ to rescue animals who may be turned down by other rescue organisations, or those who are more difficult to rehome, such as disabled or elderly pets.

Some of these animals stay in the charity’s care for the rest of their days, and will often require expensive vet treatment.

PAW Society added: "Donations from our supporters, of any size, are vital for us to be able to continue our work.

“Best of luck, Sam!”