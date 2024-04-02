Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Monkeys, mongooses, capybaras, lemurs, and binturongs were among the animals who tucked into the seasonal treats for the zoo’s annual photoshoot opportunity.

Zookeepers at Drusillas Zoo Park offered their monkeys, mongooses, lemurs, binturongs, armadillos, and capybaras colourful eggs and giant carrot piñatas filled with bugs, popcorn, nuts, and veggies in place of traditional chocolate.

The activity, as well as producing fun seasonal photos, forms part of the zoo’s daily enrichment programmes which aim to encourage animals to investigate, explore and interact with new and unusual items.

Each day in the zoo, the 800 plus animals are offered new food items, puzzles, and activities to keep their minds and bodies stimulated and healthy.

Head keeper, Gemma Romanis, said: “Just like we would get bored doing the same thing day in and day out, animals need new and exciting things in their day to keep them stimulated, much like your pets at home. In addition, introducing new and unusual things helps encourage them to use natural and instinctive behaviours such as recognising scents, foraging, and problem solving.