Sussex zoo team calls for action after witnessing wild sloth electrocution

Gemma Romanis and Tamara Nasser from Drusillas Zoo Park embarked on the 5000-mile trip to Puerto Viejo in Costa Rica as part of the zoo’s conservation outreach initiative, to meet and work alongside their charity partner The Sloth Conservation Foundation (SloCo).

Whilst out sloth tracking for one of SloCo’s research projects, they were alerted by panicked passersby of an emergency situation just a few hundred yards away; a Hoffman’s two-fingered sloth who had mistaken live power lines for tree canopy and suffered horrific electrocution, instantly scorching parts of its fur, leaving exposed flesh wounds on its arms, legs, and face.

Running to assist, the team witnessed the visibly distressed animal moments after the electrocution, scrambling around on the ground of the private property into which it had fallen. Instinctively wanting to run and hide from the growing crowd of onlookers, the injured sloth tried to climb up nearby trees, only to keep falling and slumping to the floor in exhaustion and pain.

A zoo in Sussex is calling for support to help save sloths in the wild, after witnessing the electrocution of a sloth in Costa Rica. Picture: Drusillas

Urban Sloth Project Manager, José García, carefully managed the situation until the local wildlife rescue team arrived.

He said “The sloth was clearly very weak, and I could see severe burns on its left arm, left leg, and down the face. We stayed to ensure no one tried to interfere with the sloth causing it further distress, and so the sloth didn’t climb too high to be easily caught to take to the emergency vets.

“On speaking to the owner of the property, she told me that just a few weeks ago another sloth died on the same part of the power lines, so this is not the first time this has happened, and it won’t be the last.”

This sloth is just one of 3,000 animals electrocuted every year in Costa Rica, and the country is thought to have lost approximately 50% of its arboreal mammal populations as a result.

Drusillas’ Headkeeper Gemma Romanis, who has cared for sloths for over a decade, said shortly after witnessing the incident: “We travelled here to immerse ourselves in the work that SloCo are doing so we can better understand what actions we can take back in the UK to save sloths from extinction. But I’m absolutely speechless about what I saw today, I really did not expect to see first-hand the threats sloths are facing. What urbanisation is doing to sloths in the wild is truly heartbreaking.

“But today also shows the importance of the work that SloCo are doing. Today’s horrible incident is sadly the norm of what sloths are facing every day just to simply move from tree to tree and we need to work together to change it.”

The Sloth Conservation Foundation, headed up by founder Dr Rebecca Cliffe, are a collective of scientists and conservationists carrying out research and conservation projects to counteract the effects of urbanisation and secure a future for sloths.

