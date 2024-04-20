Sussex zoo to celebrate 100 years with special projects throughout the year
Drusillas Park will be hosting numerous events throughout the year to celebrate the milestone.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Drusillas said: “No single day of celebrations could possibly do justice to such an extraordinary moment for us, so we are planning numerous special events to mark the anniversary which will span the entire year.
“Celebrating our 100th anniversary would not be possible without you - our wonderful team, visitors, members, and friends. So it's important to us that you are all a part of it.
“One of our first projects for our centenary will be a series of videos and photo montages documenting Drusillas over the last 100 years, which will begin being collated very soon, so we are asking for submission of old videos, photos, or memorable moments you have from the bygone years.
“Perhaps you worked at the Park many years ago, visited as a child and now bring your grandchildren, had a magical moment with one of our animals, or were there for one of our special events. We welcome submissions of any kind, but would particularly love to receive videos, via the form below - the older the better.
"As a thank you for being part of our history, if we use your content in our final celebrations, you will earn yourself a free Drusillas family ticket for four people to come along and revisit us. We may also invite you to one of our filming days this summer to tell your story on camera."
