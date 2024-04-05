Sussex zoo to give away sloth experience to raise money for wild sloths
and live on Freeview channel 276
Knowing how popular sloths are among their visitors (and with a waiting list of more than a year to meet them) Drusillas is offering the winner of a prize draw the chance to spend some magical moments with Flash and Gordon hand feeding the pair - all to fundraise for their conservation Charity of the Year, The Sloth Conservation Foundation (SloCo).
Sloth fans who would like to be in with a chance of being up close to the pair are invited to enter the fundraiser prize draw with all monies raised donated to SloCo. Drusillas hopes to raise enough money to help support SloCo’s Sloth Census Project with the purchase of sloth VHF collars which cost a huge £2,000 each.
SloCo, based in Costa Rica, is dedicated to the protection of sloths living in wild and human-modified habitats through research, education and community-based conservation. They are currently embarking on their biggest project to date - the great sloth population census, having trained and employed the use of the first ever sloth detection dogs.
Without accurate data on wild sloth populations, governments cannot pass protective legislation, NGOs cannot assess the effectiveness of conservation programs, and sloth genetic diversity may reach a critical state before anyone even knows what’s wrong. Anyone entering the prize draw, which closes on April 16, will be helping support the project.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.