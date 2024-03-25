Sussex zoo unveils preview of £500,000 new habitat for Colobus Monkey Troop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Custom designed and built for the lively troop, the exciting space represents Drusillas Zoo largest investment yet in animal habitats.

The new area will provide a ‘naturalistic, enriching home for the colobus, alongside promoting conservation and responsible ecotourism.’

Work began on the project in September 2023 on the site of the former wallaby and agouti habitats. Since then, the expert team at the park, along with specially selected industry experts, have been busy behind the blue hoarding, battling against the elements to make progress creating its one-of-a-kind space.

A Sussex zoo has unveiled its preview of it new £500,000 habitat for its Colobus Monkey Troop. Picture: Drusillas