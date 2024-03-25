Sussex zoo unveils preview of £500,000 new habitat for Colobus Monkey Troop
Custom designed and built for the lively troop, the exciting space represents Drusillas Zoo largest investment yet in animal habitats.
The new area will provide a ‘naturalistic, enriching home for the colobus, alongside promoting conservation and responsible ecotourism.’
Work began on the project in September 2023 on the site of the former wallaby and agouti habitats. Since then, the expert team at the park, along with specially selected industry experts, have been busy behind the blue hoarding, battling against the elements to make progress creating its one-of-a-kind space.
The unique new habitat will also incorporate a series of jungle-style themed huts, currently being built along the perimeter of the space. The huts are intended to resemble kiosks in the colobus native country Africa, where locals sell goods before tourists are taken on eco tours.